Suspected DUI Crash Sends 10-Year-Old Girl to Hospital

A 10-year-old girl suffered major injuries Saturday evening when a car in which she was riding crashed into a tree north of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The girl, whose name was not released, was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo after the accident, which occurred just after 6 p.m. on Thompson Avenue north of Highway 166, the CHP said.

Justin R. Meyers, 28, of Nipomo, was driving a 1997 Acura southbound on Thompson when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree on the east side of the road, the CHP said.

The 10-year-old girl was in the front passenger seat, the CHP said, while a 4-year-old girl in the back seat escaped injury.

Meyers suffered moderate injuries, and also was taken to Sierra Vista.

All of the car’s occupants were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.

The CHP said Meyers was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Charges against him were pending Saturday night.

