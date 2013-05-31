Suspected Gang Member Allegedly Threatened Officer

A suspected gang member was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Santa Maria police officer, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Contreras, 27, of Santa Maria was taken into custody at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of North Broadway, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover,

The arrest culminated an investigation by the sheriff’s gang unit detectives and Santa Maria Police, Hoover said.

Contreras was charged with making a criminal threat, and a street-gang enhancement, and was being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Bail was set at $150,000.

