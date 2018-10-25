Santa Maria Switching to Groundwater During Water System Flushing

The California Department of Water Resources will perform maintenance of the State Water distribution system pipeline, Nov. 2-19, during which time, the city of Santa Maria will provide 100 percent of the water supply from the groundwater basin.

City water users may notice a difference in the water due to the hardness and mineral content in the groundwater.

In conjunction with this maintenance, a portion of the municipal water system will be flushed from Nov. 5-16. Flushing helps keep water lines clean and prolongs the life of the system.

The portion of the system to be flushed this year includes areas bordered by Blosser Road north of Donovan Road, and areas east of Highway 101 north of Jones Street.

Customers within this area may notice a brief drop in water pressure or water discoloration during this time. The discoloration is not harmful, but if it should occur, run an outside faucet to clear the property’s water line prior to using the water.

The city regrets this temporary but necessary inconvenience. Questions regarding the switch to groundwater or flushing activities may be directed to the Utilities Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.