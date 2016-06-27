Santa Maria Task Force Works to Snuff Out Illegal Use of Fireworks

As Santa Maria police Sgt. Russ Mengel prepared to turn onto West Main Street on Sunday, a burst appeared in the sky.

He guessed — correctly, it turned out — that the fireworks came from North Mary Drive, and drove toward that direction.

Another burst occurred as he neared the address, helping pinpoint the location.

Upon arrival, he stood outside the suspected residence for several minutes, before yet another burst rose above the backyard, confirming his educated guess.

With two other officers arriving to provide back up, the sixth $1,000 citation of the season was issued for illegal use of fireworks as the resident complained loudly.

“Hopefully, he passed the word to stop,” Mengel said of the father who received the citation. “It’s just not worth it.”

Mengel added, "This is not a cheap ticket."

Despite the seeming ease of effort, the citation shows the difficulty of enforcing zero tolerance on fireworks, where being in the right place at the right time is key.

It helps that Mengel had worked fireworks details several years ago before funding limited the enforcement efforts.

This year, the task force made up of police officers, Santa Maria Fire Department members and city rangers can issue an administrative citation that comes with a $1,000 fine under a new program approved by the City Council.

“I think this is a better tool,” Mengel said.

Walking neighborhoods, driving streets and conducting stakeouts, task force members continued to crack down on illegal use of fireworks.

The effort even included Officer Ryan Nudsen kicking a soccer ball with children who told about a house where fireworks previously were set off in their neighborhood.

The effort by the city and the task force is focused on enforcement and education.

Sunday’s force was small as the team geared up for what is expected to be a busy week leading up to the Fourth of July, which is Monday.

As the sun set, Officers Anthony Hernandez and Ryan Nudson walked door to door informing residents about the rules in one newer south neighborhood where fireworks reportedly had been ignited on other nights.

They spoke to one resident suspected of igniting fireworks to warn about the cost of getting caught.

"Hopefully, he got the word," Nudsen told his sergeant.

Task force members have used tips from residents delivered via a hotline and social media regarding neighborhoods to check out illegal activity.

“We’re hitting every neighborhood,” Mengel said.

The city's new rules allow two residents who witness someone setting off illegal fireworks to sign an administrative citation. So far, that has not been used since the requirements of needing two citizens who actually see the incident were not met.

As he patrols for task force duties, Mengel eyes people standing outside, but that can lead to false alarms. In one case, he spotted an adult and young children holding brightly colored tubes.

“We thought we had them,” he said, adding they determined the family instead held wands for making gigantic bubbles.

In the city that last year saw several homicides involving men shot while in vehicles, police officers must be mindful of danger.

Upon heading to one northeast neighborhood described as a war zone, Mengel and other officers arrived to silence Sunday, demonstrating the difficulty and frustration involved for both task force members and those bothered by fireworks.

Once the burst is gone, a lingering smoke plume can help task force members zero in on the culprit, but they need to arrive before the evidence dissipates and location becomes unknown.

As part of the effort, city officials have given out yard signs in English and Spanish to remind residents to be courteous after residents complained fireworks upset pets, war veterans, and people with dementia and autism.

“That’s truly what this is all about — be nice to your neighbors,” Mengel said.

Public service announcements are airing in local theaters to educate residents about rules. Fliers also were distributed in problematic neighborhoods.

In issuing one citation, task force members learned someone is selling illegal fireworks to field workers, with one box purchased for $80.

“They honestly got a pretty good deal,” Mengel said, adding he has seen the box sell for as much as $200.

Calls for service regarding illegal fireworks appear to be lower than in past years, but Mengel isn’t certain yet if the increased enforcement deserves credit.

“I would like to think so, but I don’t know for sure,” he said. “It might be other factors at play.”

Beginning at noon Tuesday, the task force will deal with a new challenge — the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks start in Santa Maria.

While in past years it was legal to use safe and sane fireworks as soon as sales started, Santa Maria’s new rules restrict the use to a 12-hour period, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4.

“That’s going to be an interesting dynamic,” Mengel said.

Fliers will be handed out at fireworks booths staffed by nonprofit organization informing buyers, in English and Spanish, about the new rules.

“Again, we’re trying to change the culture,” Mengel said. “It’s not going to happen overnight."

