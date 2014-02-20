Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:22 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Teacher Accused of Sex with Student

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 20, 2014 | 3:21 p.m.

Brian Thomas Hook

A Santa Maria high school teacher and coach has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a female student, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Brian Thomas Hook, a social science teacher and girls basketball coach at Pioneer Valley High School, was arrested Thursday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, whose name wasn’t released because she’s a minor, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel, detective in charge of case.

The police investigation began Wednesday afternoon, when the alleged sexual criminal conduct was reported to staff at Pioneer Valley High, who then immediately contacted Santa Maria police, according to a statement from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Allegations against Hook, 53, of Orcutt, include "a variety of sexual assaults" made during the past four months, Van Meel said.

Early Thursday, police arrested Hook in Orcutt, and served a search warrant at his residence, Van Meel said.

Police also searched several other unnamed locations related to the investigation, he said.

Hook was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of oral copulation of a minor under 18, unlawful intercourse with a minor (more than three years younger than the perpetrator), and penetration with a foreign object with a minor, Van Meel said.

Van Meel encouraged anyone who might have information about the alleged incidents, or knowledge of other victims, to contact the Santa Maria police and ask for the detective bureau.

In the statement, school district officials said they were working with police, who were investigating a report of alleged misconduct by a certificated teacher.

The district would not confirm the identity of the teacher or provide any other details about the teacher or incident, since the investigation was ongoing.

“We are cooperating and will continue to do so during the investigation,” the statement said. “No additional information will be released at this time.”

