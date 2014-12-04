Santa Maria Teacher in Court for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student

A former Pioneer Valley High School teacher and coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in a Santa Maria courtroom.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor determined that sufficient probable cause existed to bind over Brian Thomas Hook for a trial on four felony charges.

The judge ordered both sides to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8 for an arraignment hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens said the judge made his ruling after reviewing the police reports.

“At this point, the judge is satisfied there’s enough evidence that we can have a trial if we need to,” Jebens said.

Hook, a social science teacher and girls basketball coach at Pioneer Valley High School, was arrested in February for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, whose name wasn’t released because she’s a minor, police said.

The Orcutt resident has been charged with one count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and one count of sexual penetration with a person under the age of 18, which allegedly occurred on or about Jan. 14, according to prosecutors.

The teacher also faces an additional count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor — both alleged to have happened on or about Feb. 13.

He originally was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail but is now out of custody.

Weeks after Hook's arrest, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District placed a teacher — who wasn't identified but was believed to be Hook — on a mandatory unpaid leave.

Hook, who was in court for Thursday’s hearing, is represented by Deputy Public Defender Brian Carroll.

