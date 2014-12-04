Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:49 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Teacher in Court for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 4, 2014 | 9:02 p.m.

Brian Thomas Hook

A former Pioneer Valley High School teacher and coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in a Santa Maria courtroom.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor determined that sufficient probable cause existed to bind over Brian Thomas Hook for a trial on four felony charges.

The judge ordered both sides to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8 for an arraignment hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens said the judge made his ruling after reviewing the police reports.

“At this point, the judge is satisfied there’s enough evidence that we can have a trial if we need to,” Jebens said.

Hook, a social science teacher and girls basketball coach at Pioneer Valley High School, was arrested in February for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, whose name wasn’t released because she’s a minor, police said.

The Orcutt resident has been charged with one count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and one count of sexual penetration with a person under the age of 18, which allegedly occurred on or about Jan. 14, according to prosecutors.

The teacher also faces an additional count of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18 and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor — both alleged to have happened on or about Feb. 13.

He originally was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail but is now out of custody.

Weeks after Hook's arrest, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District placed a teacher — who wasn't identified but was believed to be Hook — on a mandatory unpaid leave.

Hook, who was in court for Thursday’s hearing, is represented by Deputy Public Defender Brian Carroll.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 