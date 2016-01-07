Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Teen Added To National Missing Persons List

Ivan Nunez, 16, left home late the night after Christmas and hasn't been seen since

Ivan Nunez, 16, who disappeared the day after Christmas, has been added to the national missing persons database.
Ivan Nunez, 16, who disappeared the day after Christmas, has been added to the national missing persons database. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 7, 2016 | 5:50 p.m.

A 16-year-old Santa Maria boy who disappeared the day after Christmas has been added to the national missing persons database.

Santa Maria police announced Thursday that Ivan Nunez, 16, had been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The boy has not been seen since leaving his Santa Maria residence at approximately 11 p.m. Dec. 26, police said. 

“Ivan Nunez was last seen at his home during his birthday party. No one saw Nunez leave the home or the circumstances under which he left the home,” according to the information on the national missing persons website.

He has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a blue-gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

The boy’s family held a vigil for the missing teen over the weekend. 

As of Oct. 1, 2014, 20,917 missing person cases have been reported to NamUs. More than 7,530 cases have been resolved and 10,546 cases remain active in the NamUs Missing Person database.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the launch of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons initiative in July 2007.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

