Santa Maria Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting Appears In Juvenile Court

A Santa Maria teen arrested in connection with gang-related shootings that left one man dead and two others injured in November will have to wait longer to find out if his case will be transfered from Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

On Wednesday, Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia agreed to the defense attorney's request for more time before scheduling a date for the hearing on a motion seeking to try the teen as an adult.

The boy, referred to as Augustin F. due to his age, was arrested after the shootings that occurred on Nov. 2 and 3.

Salomon Morales Robles, 37, was killed on the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane late on Nov. 2, while two others, whose names weren’t released, were injured in a related incident on the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue early on Nov. 3, according to police.

Augustin F., who remains in custody of Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, has been charged with murder and a special circumstance alleging the shooting occurred to further the activities of a criminal street gang, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The 17-year-old also faces two counts of attempted murder for the other shootings, along with special allegations including personal use and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and that the crime occurred for the benefit of a gang.

Due to his age, the case initially was filed in Juvenile Court and last month the judge directed the Probation Office to prepare a report regarding the transfer request, which Garcia said Wednesday he had read.

“At this point we’re not prepared to set a hearing on the matter of transfer,” Deputy Public Defender Lea Villegas told the judge Wednesday morning.

In reply to Garcia’s question asking why the defense sought the delay, Villegas said they needed more time to complete their investigation.

Garcia ordered the defendant and attorneys to return to court Jan. 16, warning he would not consider granting additional delays unless they filed a written motion in the future.

Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu is leading the prosecution team for the case.

