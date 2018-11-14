Santa Maria Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting Has Brief Hearing in Juvenile Court

The 17-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a Santa Maria man and injuring two others was ordered to return to Santa Maria Juvenile Court next month.

The boy, referred to as Augustin F. due to his age, was arrested after the shootings that occurred on Nov. 2 and 3.

Salomon Moralres Robles, 37, was killed on the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane late on Nov. 2, while two others, whose names weren’t released, were injured in a related incident on the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue early on Nov. 3.

Augustin F. has been charged with murder and a special circumstance alleging the shooting occurred to further the activities of a criminal street gang, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

He also faces two counts of attempted murder for the other shootings, along with special allegations including personal use and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and that the crime occurred for the benefit of a gang.

On Wednesday at the request of the teen's attorneys, Sara Elturk and Lea Villegas, the judge agreed to continue the first appearance, or the adult equivalent of an arraignment hearing.

Judge Arthur Garcia also instructed the Probation Department to prepare a transfer report by the next hearing date, set for Dec. 19, and balked at a defense request for more time to gather documents.

Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu is leading the prosecution team for the case.

Once completed, the transfer report will lead to a future hearing on whether the teen should be tried as an adult or if the case should remain in juvenile court.

The juvenile remains in custody of the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

