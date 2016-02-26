Second Santa Maria Teen Formally Charged As Adult In Fatal Stabbing

A second juvenile has been formally charged as an adult in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Pioneer Valley High School student last month.

Gerardo Gonzalez Flores, 16, has been added to the complaint previously filed against Israel Gaspar Cruz, 19, and Carlos Geovani Perez, 14.

Perez is also being charged as an adult.

The charges stem from a confrontation at 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Donovan Road that ended with the Jan. 25 death 15-year-old Marcos Pena, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Police initially identified the teen as Marcos Arce Ramos.

Flores was taken into custody Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Probation Office in Santa Maria, police said.

He is charged with one count of murder plus a gang allegation, the same charges facing Cruz and Perez.

Cruz also has been charged with use of a deadly weapon.

All three defendants will be back in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for arraignment on March 16 in Santa Maria.

