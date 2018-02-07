Santa Maria Teen Receives 8-Year Sentence for Gang-Related Fatal Stabbing

A teenager was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday after entering a no-contest plea to charges in a gang-related fatal stabbing in Santa Maria.

Fernando Garibay, 16, previously pleaded no contest in Superior Court to assault with force likely to cause injury and admitted a special allegation that the crime involved a criminal street gang.

He is one of four people charged in connection with the Sept. 10, 2016, fatal stabbing of Luis Alberto Castaneira, 18, of Santa Maria.

Garibay received 916 days of credit for time served and good time/work time.

He will serve his sentence in California Division of Youth Justice until the age of 18, and then will be transferred to state prison.

He also was ordered to pay $7,500 to the California Victims Compensation Fund.

Garibay was represented by attorney Billy Redell, and the case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley.

Two of the other defendants in the case, Pedro Mora and Abdu Delgado, are scheduled to stand trial on the charges for the stabbing, which authorities said involved members of the rival Northwest and West Park gangs.

Trial is scheduled to start Aug. 13.

