Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 4, 2013 | 2:58 a.m.

Three Santa Maria residents suffered moderate injuries Sunday when their car was struck head-on by a stolen pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on Donovan Road in Santa Maria, the CHP said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle — a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado — was identified by the CHP as Juan Benitez, 21, of Arroyo Grande.

An officer tried to stop Benitez on southbound Highway 101 in Nipomo, the CHP said, but he fled at a high rate of speed and left the freeway at the Broadway exit.

According to the CHP, Benitez sideswiped four cars before slamming head-on into a Mazda 626 driven by Claudio Ramirez, 22, of Santa Maria.

Ramirez and two passengers — Erica Martinez, 19, and Hector Ramirez, 20, both of Santa Maria — were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP said.

A 2-year-old girl who also was in Ramirez’s car was sitting in a child-safety seat and was uninjured, the CHP said.

Benitez also suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

A one-block section of Broadway was closed for about two hours at Donovan Road while authorities tended to the injured, cleared the wreckage and investigated, the CHP said.

Benitez was taken into custody, but charges were pending late Sunday, the CHP said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 