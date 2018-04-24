Alleged DUI Crash Kills One, Critically Injures Another

One person is dead and another was in critical condition Wednesday night, a day after a five-vehicle crash that involved an allegedly DUI driver, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jade Marie Dodson, 18, died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was taken for treatment of major injuries after the collision, which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Broadway and McCoy Lane, said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Dodson, who just graduated from Santa Maria High School and was a star member of the school’s tennis team, was among three occupants of a Toyota Camry who suffered major injuries, Valle said.

The Camry’s driver, a 19-year-old whose name was not released, remained in critical condition at Cottage Wednesday night, while a 7-year-old child passenger was treated for a major laceration to her head, and was expected to recover.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, Christian Iban Rodriguez Carbajal, 19, of Santa Maria, had minor injuries, and was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury and reckless driving, Silva said.

Carbajal was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

“The cause of the collision has been determined to be Carbajal’s failure to stop for a red light as he was southbound on Broadway at McCoy,” Valle said. “Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the cause of this collision.”

Three other vehicles sustained minor to major damage, but none of those drivers was hurt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the actions of Carbajal’s black pickup truck just prior to the collision is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928,3781.

