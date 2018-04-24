Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alleged DUI Crash Kills One, Critically Injures Another

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:45 p.m. | June 19, 2013 | 9:01 a.m.

One person is dead and another was in critical condition Wednesday night, a day after a five-vehicle crash that involved an allegedly DUI driver, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jade Marie Dodson, 18, died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was taken for treatment of major injuries after the collision, which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Broadway and McCoy Lane, said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Dodson, who just graduated from Santa Maria High School and was a star member of the school’s tennis team, was among three occupants of a Toyota Camry who suffered major injuries, Valle said.

The Camry’s driver, a 19-year-old whose name was not released, remained in critical condition at Cottage Wednesday night, while a 7-year-old child passenger was treated for a major laceration to her head, and was expected to recover.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, Christian Iban Rodriguez Carbajal, 19, of Santa Maria, had minor injuries, and was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury and reckless driving, Silva said.

Carbajal was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

“The cause of the collision has been determined to be Carbajal’s failure to stop for a red light as he was southbound on Broadway at McCoy,” Valle said. “Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the cause of this collision.”

Three other vehicles sustained minor to major damage, but none of those drivers was hurt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the actions of Carbajal’s black pickup truck just prior to the collision is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928,3781.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 