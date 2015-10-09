Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Santa Maria to Hold Opportunities Expo for Students with Disabilities and their Families

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | October 9, 2015 | 8:28 a.m.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will co-host the eighth annual Opportunities Expo for students with disabilities and their parents living in Northern Santa Barbara and Southern San Luis Obispo counties Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015.

The free event, to be held from 3:30–6:30 p.m. inside the Veteran’s Memorial Building at 313 W. Tunnel Street in Santa Maria, also marks National Disability Awareness Month.

It will feature a guest speaker with information for parents and families about having a post-high school plan, and there will also be booths related to employment, programs, advocacy and residential options.

These students are likely to experience more frequent and challenging transitions to life after high school than other students, said PVHS special education teacher Jody Dowell. 

“The end result is that when a student with disabilities leaves high school, they are often faced with unemployment, less meaningful activities during the day, lack of continuing training and educational opportunities, lack of appropriate housing options, and lack of vital personal supports," Dowell said.

Translator services will be provided, and dinner is included.

For more information, please contact Dowell at 805.922.1305 x5433 or [email protected].

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

 
