Santa Maria to Host Blood Drive Oct. 8, Requests Donors

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | September 22, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

The public is encouraged to sign up for the a blood drive hosted by the City of Santa Maria from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center along South McClelland Street, which is directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

City and county employees also will donate blood to United Blood Services. Look for the big white bloodmobile. 

To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, please contact City blood drive coordinator Mark van de Kamp at 805.925.0951 x372. 

While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone.

O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type. 

Also, donors with Type AB (positive or negative) are needed. Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and it is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies, so there is always a special need for AB plasma. 

Blood donation is a community responsibility. Donated blood can help a family member, a friend, a surgery patient, someone with cancer, a burn victim or a newborn.

Donating only takes a short time and is well worth it. Consider the need for blood: 

» About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. 

» More than 95 percent of Americans will have a relative or friend who will need blood. 

» More than 75 percent of Americans reaching age 72 will require a blood transfusion sometime during their life. 

» Blood is needed every three seconds nation-wide.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
