Santa Maria to Host Special Olympics ‘Flame of Hope’ Final Leg Team

By Rudy Gutierrez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County | July 7, 2015 | 12:21 p.m.

On May 14, the Flame of Hope, the official torch for the Special Olympics World Games Los Angeles 2015, was lit at the Sacred Site of Pnyx, opposite the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, formally beginning its journey to the World Games.

After the official lighting, the flame began its journey through all 50 states and the District of Columbia as a part of the historic Special Olympics Unified Relay Across America presented by Bank of America.

At the conclusion of the Unified Relay, the Flame of Hope will be handed over to the 2015 Los Angeles Final Leg Team, where it will travel for 17 days to more than 125 cities and towns throughout California, honoring the spirit of the Special Olympics global movement and delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion.

The Flame of Hope will complete its journey on July 25 when the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg team carries it into the Opening Ceremony of the 2015 Special Olympics World Games and it ignites the cauldron at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, site of the 1932 and '84 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The public will be able to see daily photographs, videos and read reports of the Flame of Hope’s journey online by clicking here.

Santa Maria Final Leg Ceremony

The City of Santa Maria is proud to welcome the Final Leg Team carrying the Flame of Hope on Friday, July 17. A ceremony welcoming the team will be held beginning at noon at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony to help honor the Final Leg law enforcement runners and Special Olympics athletes. The following local sponsors have generously donated goods and services for the ceremony: Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538; Coca-Cola of Santa Maria, Gina’s Piece of Cake; and Garcia Dance Studio.

— Rudy Gutierrez is the operations coordinator for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.

 

