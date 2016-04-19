Santa Maria Toastmasters Invites New Members to Improve Public Speaking, Leadership Skills

Nina Toastmasters Club 80 invites members of the Santa Maria community to join the club to improve your public speaking skills, network, gain leadership experience and, most of all, have fun.

Club members all have talents to share and are excited about welcoming new members into their group. From construction managers to chiropractors to computer programmers, the proud professionals of Club 80 love giving back to their community.

The mission of the club is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

There are no restrictions for membership — anyone seeking to improve their public speaking skills regardless of age or profession are welcome.

Nina Toastmasters Club 80 meets every Thursday from 12-1:15 p.m. at First American Title’s Community Room, located at 411 E Betteravia Road, Suite 100, in Santa Maria.

— Danilu Ramirez represents Nina Toastmasters Club 80.