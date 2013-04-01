Toddler Suffers Minor Injuries When Struck by Car

A 2-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Monday when he ran into an alley behind his home, and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in the south alley behind the 500 block of East Mill Street, said Sgt. Jesse Silva.

The toddler, whose name was not released, suffered abrasions to his face and legs, Silva said, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The vehicle involved was driven by a 20-year-old Santa Maria resident who was not injured, and has a valid license and insurance, Silva said.

Both of the child’s parents were present at the time of the accident, Silva said.

