Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Maria Tow Truck Driver Dies of Injuries Suffered in ‘Freak Accident’

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | August 4, 2015 | 11:18 a.m.

A Smitty’s Towing driver has died from injuries he received in an accident Friday at the Santa Maria facility and a state agency is investigating the incident. 

Sergio Orozco, 43, was critically injured Friday afternoon while unloading a vehicle when he became trapped and was crushed between the winch cable and the side of the vehicle at the firm’s yard in the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road.

A Santa Maria Fire Department official called the incident “a freak accident.”

A CalStar medical helicopter flew the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he later died. 

“We do not yet know exactly what happened,” a Smitty's representative said in a statement.

“All we know at this time is that we have lost a member of the Smitty’s family. Sergio Orozco was a longtime Smitty’s employee. He was a great family man and trusted employee.

“Our focus now is on supporting the Orozco family and to initiate a full investigation of the incident,” the statement added.

The California Occupational Safety & Health Administration will investigate the accident, said Paola Laverde from Division of Industrial Relations.

"They'll do a very thorough investigation and then they will issue a report," she said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 