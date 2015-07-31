Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Tow Driver Critically Injured In ‘Freak Accident’

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | July 31, 2015 | 6:38 p.m.

A critically injured tow truck driver was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday afternoon after he was crushed while unloading a vehicle in Santa Maria.

The man, who is in his 40s, became pinned by the winch cable on the tow truck in the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road about 1 p.m., said Santa Maria Fire Capt. Tom Crakes.

The driver became trapped between the side of the tow truck and the cable, according to Crakes.

Other workers freed the man, who was lying on the ground by the time firefighters arrived, Crakes said. 

“It looked like a freak accident,” Crakes said.

The accident occurred at the yard housing Smitty’s Towing.

The victim's name was not release and details on his condition were not available Friday night.

This is the second time this month that a Santa Maria Valley tow truck driver was injured while on the job.

A Santa Maria Towing driver was injured July 8 while helping a disabled motorist in Los Alamos.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

