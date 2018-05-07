Santa Maria Transit Division Hosts Public Meeting

A city of Santa Maria Transit Division public meeting on Tuesday, June 5, is open to all businesses, vendors and community partners with an interest in public transportation. It will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The workshop fulfills the requirement of the city’s Transit Division that is responsible for public bus operations and bus maintenance that utilizes federal funding.

The city of Santa Maria has established a triennial Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Goal of 0 percent applicable to contracting opportunities for projects financed with Federal Transit Administration Section 5307 funds during the period of fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Santa Maria Area Transit staff is interested to receive feedback and requests from any qualified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program firm.

Direct questions to transit manager Austin O’Dell at [email protected] or 925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.