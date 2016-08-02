Santa Maria Transit Riders To See Fare Hikes, New Evening Service Hours in 2017

The cost of riding public transit buses in Santa Maria will climb while the decade-old evening service will get new direct routes and shorter hours next year, the City Council decided Tuesday night.

The unanimous action came after council members heard an update to the city’s short-range transit plan about the status of Santa Maria Area Transit operations.

City officials said the fare hike is necessary to meet state-mandated “farebox ratios” — revenue from fares versus operating costs — required to receive funding Transit Services Manager Austin O’Dell described as the "bread and butter" of transit operations

The state requires a farebox ratio of at least 20 percent, or that riders must pay one-fifth of the cost to operate, but the city saw a decrease in 2013-14.

“One of the reasons for the dip was an annual increase of operating costs,” Public Works Director Steve Kahn said Tuesday night. “They have risen 27 percent over the last 10 years and we have not increased our fares since 2005.”

Fluctuating gas prices affect farebox ratios, he added.

“We want to be able to handle that fluctuation in gas prices,” Kahn said, adding that 20 percent is the minimum allowed by the state, but the city prefers to keep the farebox ratio higher to accommodate for changing fuel costs.

Major route changes implemented in 2011 due to the opening of the new Santa Maria Transit Center also led to fewer riders for two years, causing a drop in the revenue collected from fares, Kahn said. The number is rising again, he added.

“The whole idea is to provide affordable transportation,” Councilman Jack Boysen said. “Yet if you make it too affordable, they penalize you on this.”

Starting Feb. 13, 2017, fares will rise from $1.25 for a regular rider to $1.50, while students will see the $1 fee go to $1.25, and senior citizens and disabled passengers will pay 75 cents, instead of 60 cents.

Monthly passes for regular, student and senior/disabled passengers will go from $40, $25 and $20 to $48, $31 and $24, respectively.

With the hikes, the fares will be comparable to neighboring cities, Kahn added.

Additionally, fares will change for paratransit riders, with the $1.25 fee going to $2 next year, $2.50 in 2018 and $3 in 2019.

Also starting Feb. 13, evening service will see several changes, including the times of operation. Instead of 7:15 to 10:15 p.m., buses will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. after a study showed the number of passengers dropped significantly for the last hour.

“This is really the peak time where there is demand,” Kahn said of the planned new evening hours.

Route changes also will take effect with the evening service, while still ensuring transportation to the city’s major destinations.

“We would provide shorter direct routes to mirror the day service,” Kahn said, adding it makes the schedule easier for regular users familiar with the daytime routes.

City officials expect the changes will increase riderships because of the shorter duration of the ride and easy-to-understand routes in addition to reducing operating costs due to lower lane miles.

SMAT’s hours for holidays also will change next year, with buses still not running New Year’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, on other holidays, SMAT buses will operate on weekend service, which is not as frequent as normal service.

Those include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, the day after Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“We have found that on most holidays, ridership is about half the ridership of weekdays and similar to weekend service,” Kahn said.

