Two Gang Members Facing Attempted-Murder Charges

Two known gang members are facing attempted-murder charges in connection with a shooting incident over the weekend, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Pedro Ramirez, 21, and Uriel Delgado, 22, both of Santa Maria, were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a street-gang enhancement, said Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

The two are suspected in a drive-by shooting in the area of Curryer and Cypress streets that occurred at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, sending a Santa Maria man to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

“The investigation revealed that a vehicle drove-by a residential neighborhood, after which shots were fired at the victim,” Cohen said.

“There were children playing outside at the time of the shooting.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-llfe-threatening injuries.

Gang detectives located the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the identification and arrest of the suspected driver and the shooter, Cohen said.

Ramirez was taken into custody Saturday night, while Delgado turned himself in at the Santa Maria police station Sunday morning, Cohen said.

