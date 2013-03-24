Two Men Injured When Truck Hits Utility Pole

Two men were hospitalized early Sunday after a pick-up truck collided with a utility pole, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Rigoberto Altamirano Baez, 28, and Gerardo Banderas Reyes, 27, both of Santa Maria, were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center following the collision, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at Broadway and Fesler Street, said Sgt. Paul Flores.

Details of their injuries were not immediately available, although they were not believed to be life-threatening, Flores said.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation, he said, but “alcohol is suspected of being a factor.”

Police did not say which man was driving the truck, and added that no arrests had been made.

