Two Men Arrested in Gang-Related Stabbings

Two men are facing attempted-murder charges stemming from an incident Sunday night that sent two people to the hospital with stab wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the area of Western Avenue and Knudsen Way, where they found two people had been stabbed, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

“Both victims sustained substantial injuries,” Dunn said.

One was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, while the other was flown by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on their conditions were not available, although both were listed in “stable” condition, Dunn said.

Taken into custody in the case were Michael Anthony Uvalle, 22, and Rodolfo Perez, 21, according to Sgt. Mark Norling.

Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail amounts were not immediately available.

