Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:55 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Utilities Department Becomes Green Business Certified

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | April 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Utilities Department recently was awarded Green Business Certification through the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

During the certification process, various “green” initiatives were assessed to ensure required measures were met and complied with California Green Business practices.

To be eligible for certification under the Green Business Program, the Utilities Department took steps to conserve water and energy; created a healthier, comfortable workplace by using less-toxic products; made more environmentally friendly purchasing decisions; installed a bike rack to encourage sustainable transportation; and designed and installed a drought-tolerant landscape around the Utilities Administration Office at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
 
The Green Business Program is a countywide public/private partnership comprised of local government, special districts, nonprofits, utility companies, waste haulers, and chambers of commerce.

The Green Business Program recognizes businesses that voluntarily take actions that go above and beyond complying with environmental regulations to serve as models of sustainability.

The Utilities Department has been a partner of the Green Business Program for a number of years, assessing local businesses to determine if they meet the requirements to earn Green Business Certification.

“The Utilities Department wanted to be more than a partner in this endeavor and pursued its own Green Business certification," said Shad Springer, director of utilities.

"We are proud to be the first city department to be Green Business certified, and we are determined to continue our efforts toward sustainability in the future,” Springer said.
 
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department, 925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 