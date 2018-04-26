Santa Maria Utilities Department Becomes Green Business Certified

The Santa Maria Utilities Department recently was awarded Green Business Certification through the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

During the certification process, various “green” initiatives were assessed to ensure required measures were met and complied with California Green Business practices.

To be eligible for certification under the Green Business Program, the Utilities Department took steps to conserve water and energy; created a healthier, comfortable workplace by using less-toxic products; made more environmentally friendly purchasing decisions; installed a bike rack to encourage sustainable transportation; and designed and installed a drought-tolerant landscape around the Utilities Administration Office at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.



The Green Business Program is a countywide public/private partnership comprised of local government, special districts, nonprofits, utility companies, waste haulers, and chambers of commerce.

The Green Business Program recognizes businesses that voluntarily take actions that go above and beyond complying with environmental regulations to serve as models of sustainability.

The Utilities Department has been a partner of the Green Business Program for a number of years, assessing local businesses to determine if they meet the requirements to earn Green Business Certification.

“The Utilities Department wanted to be more than a partner in this endeavor and pursued its own Green Business certification," said Shad Springer, director of utilities.

"We are proud to be the first city department to be Green Business certified, and we are determined to continue our efforts toward sustainability in the future,” Springer said.



Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department, 925-0951 ext. 7270.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.