Santa Maria Utilities Department Launches New Mobile App

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department has now released a mobile app for both iPhone and Android phones that allows residents to search trash and recycling collection schedules, pay bills, find frequently asked questions about what can be recycled, and more.

The City of Santa Maria app can be downloaded from the App Store for the iPhone and the Google Play store for Android.

Simply search “CSM Mobile” for iPhone and “City of Santa Maria Mobile” for Android and look for the City logo.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.

— Lisa Long is business services manager for the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department.