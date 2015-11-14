Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Santa Maria Utilities Department to Participate in America Recycles Day

By Rhonda M. Garietz for the City of Santa Maria | November 14, 2015 | 1:21 p.m.

America Recycles Day, a nationwide initiative by Keep America Beautiful, Inc., is celebrated every Nov. 15. Participating in the sustainable effort is another way to raise awareness about the need to reduce waste by reusing, recycling and buying recycled products.

Since 1997, communities across the country have come together to celebrate America Recycles Day. More than a celebration, America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to the promotion of recycling programs in the United States.

It is an entire day dedicated to inform and educate; to get our neighbors, friends and community leaders excited about what can be accomplished when we all work together; and to make recycling bigger and better 365 days a year.

Each year, Americans generate nearly 250 million tons of municipal solid waste. That’s more than 4.5 pounds per person, per day. While the nation has reached an overall recycling rate of 34 percent, more can still be done.

To promote America Recycles Day, the City of Santa Maria will distribute post-consumer recycled promotional items while supplies last, including motor shop towels, used oil filter bags, pencils and magnets.

Visit the Scalehouse at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill, located at 2065 East Main Street, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. 

To learn more about recycling in Santa Maria, please call 805.925.0951 x7270.

— Rhonda M. Garietz is the chief deputy city clerk for the City of Santa Maria.

 
