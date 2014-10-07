Santa Maria Valley Beautiful Honors Moxie Café‘s Sustainable Garden

The Moxie Café and Hardy Diagnostics were recently named one of Santa Maria’s most beautiful businesses by Santa Maria Valley Beautiful.

The award was given in recognition of The Moxie’s commitment to community pride through creating a beautiful environment.

The Moxie Café, owned and operated by the employees of Hardy Diagnostics, offers visitors a relaxed dining experience through its use of natural elements. Customers can enjoy their meal on the sunny patio among a Mediterranean-themed garden of succulent plants, and fountains made from repurposed pipes.

Hardy Diagnostics is committed to creating a sustainable environment at the Moxie through its use of xeriscaping — a landscaping method developed especially for arid and semiarid climates that utilizes water-conserving techniques. This has allowed the business to retain its beauty even in a time when water is scarce. The garden was designed by Gabriel Frank of Gardens by Gabriel, a San Luis Obispo landscape design company. The Moxie’s next endeavor is to plant an herb garden so that their customers can enjoy the freshest ingredients in their meals.

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics, states: “Our objective, when we built the Moxie, was to create a landscape that was both beautiful and sustainable, while conserving water as much as possible. The Moxie is different in every way, from the food we serve to the visual appeal of the landscaping.”

The Moxie Café opened earlier this year and is the only restaurant of its kind in Santa Maria offering wholesome healthy food. Earlier this year, the company was certified as a “Green Business” by the County of Santa Barbara. It is located across from Hardy Diagnostics at 1317 W. McCoy Lane.

Santa Maria Valley Beautiful was founded in 1963 and serves to recognize both residential and commercial properties that show a commitment to create a beautiful living environment and thus promoting community pride.

President of Santa Maria Valley Beautiful, Bob Engel, honored the Moxie Café, Hardy Diagnostics and several other businesses with this year’s award.

— Laura Hawkins represents Santa Maria Valley Beautiful.