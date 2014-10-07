Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Beautiful Honors Moxie Café‘s Sustainable Garden

By Laura Hawkins for Santa Maria Valley Beautiful | October 7, 2014 | 9:17 a.m.

The Moxie Café and Hardy Diagnostics were recently named one of Santa Maria’s most beautiful businesses by Santa Maria Valley Beautiful.

The award was given in recognition of The Moxie’s commitment to community pride through creating a beautiful environment.

The Moxie Café, owned and operated by the employees of Hardy Diagnostics, offers visitors a relaxed dining experience through its use of natural elements. Customers can enjoy their meal on the sunny patio among a Mediterranean-themed garden of succulent plants, and fountains made from repurposed pipes.

Hardy Diagnostics is committed to creating a sustainable environment at the Moxie through its use of xeriscaping — a landscaping method developed especially for arid and semiarid climates that utilizes water-conserving techniques. This has allowed the business to retain its beauty even in a time when water is scarce. The garden was designed by Gabriel Frank of Gardens by Gabriel, a San Luis Obispo landscape design company. The Moxie’s next endeavor is to plant an herb garden so that their customers can enjoy the freshest ingredients in their meals.

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics, states: “Our objective, when we built the Moxie, was to create a landscape that was both beautiful and sustainable, while conserving water as much as possible.  The Moxie is different in every way, from the food we serve to the visual appeal of the landscaping.”

The Moxie Café opened earlier this year and is the only restaurant of its kind in Santa Maria offering wholesome healthy food. Earlier this year, the company was certified as a “Green Business” by the County of Santa Barbara. It is located across from Hardy Diagnostics at 1317 W. McCoy Lane.

Santa Maria Valley Beautiful was founded in 1963 and serves to recognize both residential and commercial properties that show a commitment to create a beautiful living environment and thus promoting community pride.

President of Santa Maria Valley Beautiful, Bob Engel, honored the Moxie Café, Hardy Diagnostics and several other businesses with this year’s award.

— Laura Hawkins represents Santa Maria Valley Beautiful.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 