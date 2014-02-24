Santa Maria Valley Business, Community Leaders to Be Principals for a Day

More than 40 Santa Maria Valley business and community leaders will have a unique opportunity to be a principal for a day at public and private school campuses on March 12 when the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors and Convention Bureau co-sponsor the popular Principal for a Day event.

They will spend the morning at a school site to learn more about the challenges facing educators. It is a unique opportunity to interact one on one with the school principal and create ongoing partnerships.

The luncheon event will also include a presentation of computer packages to students through the Computer Connections program.

A joint partnership of the SMVIEC and the Chamber, the Computer Connections program offers new computer packages to students who are unable to afford one. Since the program began in 2002, more than 200 students have received equipment. Students who receive computers are identified by their school district as children who would benefit from having a computer at home to help with their schoolwork.

This program is made possible through the generosity of the Chamber of Commerce, many local businesses, nonprofit agencies and caring individuals who want to support students in their success at school.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.