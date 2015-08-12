Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Top Citizens, Business

Chamber of Commerce recognizes Dr. James Peterson, Rick Sweet and Halsell Builders at 96th annual installtion and awards banquet

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce award winners Wednesday night were, from left, Joe and James Halsell of Halsell Builders as business of the year, RIck Sweet, recipient of the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award, and Dr. James Peterson, who received the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 12, 2015 | 11:09 p.m.

A pair of brothers who use their successful construction business to help special-needs families, a chiropractor who coached youth sports for decades, and a retired city employee who left his mark on the community were recognized Wednesday night in Santa Maria.

Approximately 300 people attended the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 96th annual awards banquet at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. 

In addition to Halsell Builders as business of the year, the organization recognized Dr. Jim Peterson with the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award and Rick Sweet with the Robert F. Grogan Award for Public Service. 

Chairman-elect Eddie Murray noted the Halsell name is a fixture in Santa Maria, dating back 45 years.

“Giving back is part of how they do business,” Murray said, noting the numerous charitable construction projects Halsell Builders has been involved in locally.

The business was started by Joe and James Halsell, with their father. They are two of nine children of Chuck and Margie Halsell.

“Halsell Builders exemplifies what it means to be a strong local business that demonstrates the qualities of good citizenship,” Murray added.

Joe Halsell noted that their Santa Maria roots guide their business and their decision to give back.

He urged others to use their time and talents to help the community.

“We’re both very humbled and honored to receive the award as business of the year,” he said. “We sure hope that Halsell Builders makes a difference in Santa Maria.”

Peterson coached football for 25 years at St. Joseph High School, where at least one of his players was one of the Halsell brothers honored Wednesday.

“Generations of young athletes, community leaders and fellow professionals have witnessed firsthand the selfless commitment James E. Peterson has exercised over many years in giving back to the community he dearly loves,” Cameron Stephens said in introducing Peterson. “He is described as a man who is the first to raise his hand to give of his own time,his money and his expertise.”

Peterson also coached softball in Orcutt, belonged to Rotary Clubs, served on the board for the Boys and Girls Club, and has been active in the California Chiropractic Association. 

“Over the decades, Dr. Jim Peterson touched the lives of many people and helped improve the community of Santa Maria in the process,” Stephens said. “Although his efforts may go unnoticed by some, those who pay attention have seen a humble man make a very large impact.”

Peterson cited among his proudest accomplishments the creation of the Guadalupe unit of the Boys & Girls Club and the start of the Orcutt Academy charter schools for elementary and high school students while serving on the Orcutt Union School Board. All three organizations are thriving.

He said the common denominator is the people of the Santa Maria Valley, noting the number of people willing to volunteer their time, money and expertise.

“It’s infectious,” Peterson said. “With the great people, how could you not become involved in this community.”

Sweet retired in December as the director of utilities after 28 years of service with the city of Santa Maria.

He was noted for helping secure $40 million to repair the Santa Maria River levee, funding to widen Highway 101 to three lanes, and expansion of the Santa Maria River bridge.

He also has been active in the Sunrise Lions and Tailwinds Bicycle Club, in addition to numerous professional organizations.

Sweet said he is honored to be included on the list of those who have received the award in the past.

He noted City Council members for leadership and excellence in government.

“I’ve recently been involved in a government issue in another county, and excellence in government is not something you should take for granted,” Sweet said. 

He noted Santa Maria’s ability to work toward a vision and make it reality, not squabbling over how to get the goal completed.

“It’s just an amazing thing this community has, and I’m very proud to have made this my home 30 years ago,” Sweet said.

The chamber also recognized its ambassador of the year, Fran Malty of Juliet's Salon.

Eddie Murray from The Murray Group - Morgan Stanley was installed as the organization’s new chairman of the board as Tim Ritchie, Home Motors, wrapped up his leadership stint.

As one of his final acts, Richie presented the chairman’s award to Leadership Santa Maria Valley.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

