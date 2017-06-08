Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Graduating Class of 2017

More than 1,900 earn diplomas from three high schools during ceremonies Thursday

Pioneer Valley High School graduates lean out for a photo while awaiting the start of the graduation ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 921 > of 6
Righetti High School graduation speakers Tori Chapman and Kirstin Rosa share their thoughts during Thursday’s ceremony.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 922 > of 6
A beach ball takes flight above Santa Maria HIgh School graduation on Thursday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 923 > of 6
Pioneer Valley High School graduates Andrew Vea, Carolina Molina and Michael Tapia-Chavez await the start of the graduation ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 924 > of 6
Righetti High School graduates mug for the camera during the ceremony Thursday morning

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 925 > of 6
Santa Maria High School valedictorian Mariana De Leon Dominguez speaks during the graduation ceremony on Thursday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 926 > of 6
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 8, 2017 | 9:55 p.m.

With speeches celebrating achievements and challenges faced the last four years, the Santa Maria Valley’s class of 2017 graduates embarked on their journey beyond the three high school campuses.

The three comprehensive high schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District held consecutive graduation ceremonies for the class of 2017 after previously holding simultaneous events.

Kicking off the day of celebration in the morning, Righetti High School's 464 graduates donned purple gowns.

“My message today is a simple one that I think gets sometimes overlooked in all the excitement of graduating, and that is don’t let this be the end,” valedictorian Sean Hollinshead said.

As he and his fellow graduates head in assorted directions, Hollinshead said wherever they end up will mark another period of growth, quoting musician Soulja Boy about putting 110 percent toward their future lives. 

“Whatever path you choose, be passionate like Soulja Boy,” Hollinshead said. “Make each and every step you take in life the best days of your life.” 

He added, “Like that one DirecTV commercial, don’t be 'peaked in high school' Rob Lowe.”

Hollinshead urged his fellow graduates not to settle, and to work toward goals no matter how long they take or how stupid they seem. 

“As my wrestling coaches always said, ‘Why not you?’”

Righetti High School graduation speakers Tori Chapman and Kirstin Rosa share their thoughts during Thursday’s ceremony. Click to view larger
Righetti High School graduation speakers Tori Chapman and Kirstin Rosa share their thoughts during Thursday’s ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

At the valley’s oldest campus, Santa Maria High School marked its 124th commencement with 520 graduates decked out in red gowns.

Valedictorian Mariana De Leon Dominguez, who plans to attend Harvard University, said she told herself as a second-grader she would be the top graduate, but figured it would be impossible.

“But impossible has only ever been a word,” she said.  “After seeing a man win the presidency even though he defamed all Mexican immigrants and after seeing the Patriots overcome a 28 point deficit to win the Super Bowl, I know impossible is possible.”

She called on the graduates to advocate and defend what they believe in, while becoming educated on issues such as immigration, agricultural literacy, civil rights, climate change and more. 

“Education banishes ignorance, and only through being knowledgeable can we make a change in the world,” she said. 

Graduate Anthony Topas said high school served as a journey toward finding out about themselves.

“Today signifies something so much more than just a piece of paper, “ said Topas. “It represents your heart and soul that you invested into your school.” 

The Santa Maria Valley’s newest high school, Pioneer Valley, boasted the largest class of 2017, with 581 graduates.

Co-valedictorian Dominique Aranda, who plans to attend UC Berkeley, urged her classmates to take risks. 

“High school taught me the importance of taking risks. You don’t achieve your dreams by playing it safe,” Aranda said.

“I challenge you to take risks. Take risks, and it’s quite possible that you will gain something great,” she added.

Co-valedictorian Erik Ruiz, who plans to attend Stanford University, also shared his thoughts.

“Without a doubt our futures are going to have plenty of obstacles along the way,” Ruiz said. “However, my dad once told me there are only two rules in life: try your best and have fun. And, if you guys follow this, you’ll be all right.”

On Wednesday, the district’s Delta High School, a continuation school, celebrated the class of 2017 and its 338 members.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A beach ball takes flight above Santa Maria HIgh School graduation on Thursday. Click to view larger
A beach ball takes flight above Santa Maria HIgh School graduation on Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 