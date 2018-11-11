Santa Maria Valley Chamber Event Links Students With Local Business Professionals

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) luncheon, Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m.
The event gives local business owners and professionals an opportunity to mentor aspiring students and help them on their way to future success. Guest speaker will be FBLA alumni Augustina Cabrera.
All FBLA students are from Santa Maria and Orcutt area high schools. To learn more and register for the event, visit https://santamaria.com/events/details/fbla-future-business-leaders-of-america-luncheon-09-27-2018-23771, or email [email protected]
— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.