Business

Santa Maria Chamber to Honor Local Leaders

By Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | July 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau will host its Annual Installation & Awards Gala on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria. Cocktail hour will be at 6 p.m. with dinner/program at 7 p.m.

As has been the custom for decades, the chamber will present multiple community awards during the event. This year’s award recipients are:

Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award: Bill Wurth

Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award: Santa Maria Retired Police Chief Ralph Martin

Small Business of the Year: Testa Catering

Large Business of the Year: Red Dog Management

The chamber also will honor its Ambassador of the Year, formally install Cameron Stephens (SM Tire) as its new board chairman, recognize outgoing board members, and celebrate the successes brought from the prior year.

For more information about the event, contact the chamber, 925-2403, ext. 814.

— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
