Business

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Awards Gala

Top citizens, businesses, non-profit organization and others placed in spotlight at red carpet event

Orie and Gladys Johnson Click to view larger
Orie and Gladys Johnson, founders of Harvest Community Center, received the Robert P. Hatch Citizens of the Year Award during the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce annual gala on Thursday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 13, 2018 | 10:04 p.m.

A Santa Maria couple who founded a small charity with a big heart received the Robert P. Hatch Citizens of Year Award, one of several honors handed out Thursday night

Orie and Gladys Johnson from Harvest Community Center were among the honorees for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala. 

“It is my absolute pleasure to introduce the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award, which recognizes the contributions of individuals who exemplify the spirit of Santa Maria, and who have made noteworthy contributions to our community,” said Janet Silveria from the Chamber of Commerce executive committee and Community Bank of Santa Maria.

For the Johnsons, those contributions began more than four decades ago, when they bought groceries to help feed families in need, an effort that became Harvest Community Center.

In addition to providing healthy food for families, Harvest Community Center offers adult computer classes and hands out schools supplies to children, in addition to hosting youth programs and family events. 

The Johnsons moved to Santa Maria in 1970 and started Temple Church of God, now Victory Harvest Church.

Approximately 250 people attended this year’s awards gala at the Marian Theatre on the Allan Hancock College campus Thursday night, the third location for the event in the past four years. 

Others recognized Thursday were the Santa Maria Business Development Center as Nonprofit of the Year; Rick Haydon, retired city manager, with the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award; Trattoria Uliveto as Small Business of the Year; and Idler’s Home as Large Business of the Year.

Laurie Tamura, Rick Haydon and Glenn Morris Click to view larger
Rick Haydon, center, retired Santa Maria city manager, accepts the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award from Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives Laurie Tamura and Glenn Morris on Thursday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Haydon retired last year after working for the city of Santa Maria since 1996, including spending approximately a decade as city manager.

The Nonprofit of the Year Award, handed out for the first time, went to the Santa Maria Business Development Center, which offers shared workspace options as well as fully furnished, full-service private offices for start-up or established businesses. The center also offers workshops and networking events.

The Ambassador of the Year Award went to Diana Moffitt from Morris & Garritano Insurance, while Jaime Flores was named Tourism Partner of the Year. 

Flores, a Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club member, created the Santa Maria Beer Fest, Santa Maria BBQ Festival and more. 

In addition to recognizing the award recipients, the event included installation of the chamber’s new board of directors while noting departing chairman Cameron Stephens and welcoming Ray Arensdorf.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Trattoria Uliveto staff. Click to view larger
Trattoria Uliveto in Old Town Orcutt received the Small Business of the Year Award during the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce gala Thursday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

