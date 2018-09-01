Santa Maria Valley Chamber to Toast Local Movers and Shakers

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala will pay tribute to those making a positive impact on the Santa Maria Valley community.

The red carpet awards ceremony will be 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Marian Theatre on Allan Hancock College campus.

“We look forward every year to this event when we get a chance to highlight some of the people and organizations that make Santa Maria great,” said Glenn Morris, chamber president/CEO.

“The variety of businesses and individuals selected each year is a testament to the strength of our community,” Morris said.

“This year’s recipients continue the tradition of excellence and unique contributions that makes Santa Maria the best place to live, work, and do business on the Central Coast,” he said.

This year’s award recipients:

Ambassador of the Year: Diana Moffitt, Morris & Garritano Insurance

Tourism Partner of the Year: Jaime Flores

Nonprofit of the Year: Santa Maria Business Development Center

Robert P. Hatch Citizens of the Year: Orie and Gladys Johnson, Harvest Community Center

Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award: Rick Haydon

Small Business of the Year: Trattoria Uliveto

Large Business of the Year: Idler’s Home

In addition to recognizing the award recipients, the chamber’s new Board of Directors will be installed at the event.

This year’s Annual Awards Gala includes happy hour 6-7 p.m. and awards ceremony 7-9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit https://santamaria.com/events/details/annual-installation-awards-gala-31526.

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.