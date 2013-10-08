Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Names Interim Director, New Board

Chris Slaughter has been named interim executive director and Diane Adam is the new board president of the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.

Slaughter and Adam are both trustees of the Santa Barbara Foundation and longtime museum supporters, serving as capital campaign co-chairs for the 13,000-square-foot interactive educational facility 10 years ago.

“The Discovery Museum is a magical place and a critical resource for our community,” Slaughter said. “We are grateful to the Santa Barbara Foundation and Hutton Parker Foundation for sharing their nonprofit expertise and financial support in order to make some positive changes that will ensure the long-term sustainability of the museum.”

The Discovery Museum also recently received a gift of $5,000 from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Discovery Museum’s new Board of Directors includes Kim Davis, CASA of Santa Barbara County executive director; Colette Hadley, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara executive director; Todd Edwards, president of Vernon Edwards Constructors; Sara Edwards, retail and online advertising manager for the Santa Maria Times; Mark Huerth, retired federal law enforcement; and community volunteer Lori Bormes.

“We have a powerful group of community leaders who are committed to bringing new exhibits, programs and marketing support to the museum,” Adam said, “and we are looking for a few more great individuals. We hope the community will do what they can to support the Discovery Museum, whether it is board or committee service, sharing your special talents, making a financial contribution or becoming an annual member.”

October is a busy month for the museum. Through Oct. 17, the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit traveling exhibit will be on site. MOLU features six kiosk-style learning stations with curriculum-based, hands-on activities about energy, and the technologies and sciences involved with the oil and natural gas industry. The Energy Partners Fund is sponsoring a full lineup of free field trips for Santa Maria-area classrooms to visit the exhibit over the next two weeks.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Wishes of Peace Parade will begin at the Discovery Museum at 5:30 p.m., in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. Kids and their families will create wishes for peace and march up McClelland Street to the Natural History Museum to hang their messages on the Peace Tree.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the museum will host its annual Batty Ball family fun event from 1 to 4 p.m., with games, prizes, crafts, pizza and a Monsters Ball costume contest for kids. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. In celebration of Batty Ball this month, the museum is offering a special "spooky" goody bag for online membership purchases through Oct. 27. Click here for details.

As the only children’s museum in Santa Barbara County, the mission of the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is to foster family- and youth-inspired learning by creating experiences to explore ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond. The museum’s exhibit and program-based "please touch" atmosphere engenders the best in self-discovery for children and adults.

The Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with Twilight Thursday special hands-on events offered until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. For more information call 805.928.8414 or click here.