Superheroes Vanquish the Heat at Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Fun Run

For second year, caped crusaders of all ages hit the streets for mile-long race to foster fitness and fundraising

Superheroes of all sizes and ages donned their capes and other gear Sunday morning to converge on the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum for a unique mission: Have fun while getting fit.

The Discovery Museum’s second Super Hero Fun Run/Walk lured approximately 100 participants decked out in various costumes.

The 1-mile route started and ended at the Discovery Museum, at 705 S. McClelland St., and took participants through the nearby neighborhood.

“Everyone loves superheroes so we thought by making it a superhero-themed event, everyone would come out and get fit, have fun and look super while doing it,” Amy Asman Blasco, the museum’s program director, told Noozhawk.

In addition to costumes, some real life heroes — Santa Maria firefighters — were on hand for the event.

“We’re mixing in the superhero with our everyday superheroes to show kids they don’t have to be afraid, because I know when there’s emergencies it can be kind of frightening,” Asman Blasco said.

“We wanted to welcome our real-life superheroes along with our fun fictional ones.”

The first Discovery Museum Super Hero Fun Run/Walk in 2014 involved a 5K route, but organizers decided to make this year’s simpler to make it more family friendly.

“Any kind of movement is what we’re going for,” Asman Blasco said.

Batman, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Robin, Catwoman, super princesses and others hit the sidewalk for the run, many sporting new temporary tattoos of stars and lightning bolts.

“I think it’s kind of cool,” said Josh Bormes, aka Robin, who applied the tattoos to his fellow superheroes.

His mom, Lori, organized the event the museum describes as a “fun-raiser” rather than a fundraiser.

The superhero theme allows children to express themselves and to put their own personality in costumes, Lori Bormes said.

As participants neared the finish line on the unusually warm morning, spectators offered encouraging words to runners and walkers.

“Good job, superheroes,” was called out, along with an advisory that bottled water was available nearby.

