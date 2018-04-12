Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Educators Offer Thanks to Businesses, Others

Annual Appreciation Luncheon aims at 'Connecting the Dots'

Santa Maria police officer receives award. Click to view larger
Lt. Russ Mengel from the Santa Maria Police Department accepts an award from County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido on Thursday during the 2018 Business Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 12, 2018 | 9:49 p.m.

For Guadalupe schools, the support came from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation in the form of 48 Chromebooks for students.

In Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse helped ensure an anti-drug program continued.

These were two of the seven businesses, organizations and others recognized Thursday during the 2018 Business Appreciation Luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. 

The Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, with the theme of “Connecting the Dots!”

Superintendent Ed Cora from the Guadalupe Union School District recalled hearing about a Chumash Foundation grant program and quickly applied, receiving a much-needed boost in technology. 

Veronica Sandoval, Chumash Foundation administrator, explained that the technology grants are open to all Santa Barbara County schools.

“We have the profound privilege to be able to come in and give you the tools you need to make our students in Santa Barbara County as successful as they can be,” she said. “So our thanks to you for the outstanding work you all do day in, day out.”

Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputy receives award. Click to view larger
Deputy Leslie Avila of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, speaks as Richard Kline from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benovolent Posse listens after they were presented an award from Superintendent Debbie Blow of the Orcutt Union School District. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Superintendent Debbie Blow from Orcutt Union School District said that when she asked colleagues who should be honored this year, one name stood out among the many suggestions.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse and Deputy Leslie Avila were recognized for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in Orcutt schools.

The deputy makes deep connections with students, Blow said, before Avila pointed out a couple of her former DARE students in the audience.

“You see those connections and our motto in Orcutt is ‘Where kids come first,” and she is the shining example of that,” Blow said. “You’ve probably touched thousands of kids lives so we thank you for that.”

Avila has worked 32 years for the Sheriff’s Department. 

“I like being a deputy, but I love being a DARE officer,” she said, adding that if she ever needed funding for supplies, the Benevolent Posse members stepped up to help.

“I couldn’t do it without the support of the Sheriff’s Department, and mostly the support of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse,” she said.

The Benevolent Posse, a nonprofit group supporting Sheriff’s Department members, provides needed funding for assorted programs, according to Richard Kline, Benevolent Posse president. 

“One of the ways we do that is by helping them with the youth, and helping to keep the good decision making going on in every one of our children,” Kline said.

Others recognized Thursday were:

» James D. Glines for his vast support of Allan Hancock College athletics programs.

» The 7-Eleven Santa Maria Franchise Owners will be honored by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Shawn Van Pelt of Cool Hand Luke’s by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

»ERG Resources by Blochman Union School District.

» The Santa Maria Police Department by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. 

The luncheon also included the distribution of nine computers through the Computer Connections program, a joint venture between the Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

More than 200 students and their families have received new computer packages through the program for under-served children.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers speaks. Click to view larger
Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers speaks about businessman Jim Glines support for Allan Hancock College. Glines wife, Kathy, accepts the award during the 2018 Business Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 