Santa Maria Valley Educators Offer Thanks to Businesses, Others

For Guadalupe schools, the support came from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation in the form of 48 Chromebooks for students.

In Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse helped ensure an anti-drug program continued.

These were two of the seven businesses, organizations and others recognized Thursday during the 2018 Business Appreciation Luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

The Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, with the theme of “Connecting the Dots!”

Superintendent Ed Cora from the Guadalupe Union School District recalled hearing about a Chumash Foundation grant program and quickly applied, receiving a much-needed boost in technology.

Veronica Sandoval, Chumash Foundation administrator, explained that the technology grants are open to all Santa Barbara County schools.

“We have the profound privilege to be able to come in and give you the tools you need to make our students in Santa Barbara County as successful as they can be,” she said. “So our thanks to you for the outstanding work you all do day in, day out.”

Superintendent Debbie Blow from Orcutt Union School District said that when she asked colleagues who should be honored this year, one name stood out among the many suggestions.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse and Deputy Leslie Avila were recognized for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in Orcutt schools.

The deputy makes deep connections with students, Blow said, before Avila pointed out a couple of her former DARE students in the audience.

“You see those connections and our motto in Orcutt is ‘Where kids come first,” and she is the shining example of that,” Blow said. “You’ve probably touched thousands of kids lives so we thank you for that.”

Avila has worked 32 years for the Sheriff’s Department.

“I like being a deputy, but I love being a DARE officer,” she said, adding that if she ever needed funding for supplies, the Benevolent Posse members stepped up to help.

“I couldn’t do it without the support of the Sheriff’s Department, and mostly the support of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse,” she said.

The Benevolent Posse, a nonprofit group supporting Sheriff’s Department members, provides needed funding for assorted programs, according to Richard Kline, Benevolent Posse president.

“One of the ways we do that is by helping them with the youth, and helping to keep the good decision making going on in every one of our children,” Kline said.

Others recognized Thursday were:

» James D. Glines for his vast support of Allan Hancock College athletics programs.

» The 7-Eleven Santa Maria Franchise Owners will be honored by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Shawn Van Pelt of Cool Hand Luke’s by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

»ERG Resources by Blochman Union School District.

» The Santa Maria Police Department by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The luncheon also included the distribution of nine computers through the Computer Connections program, a joint venture between the Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 students and their families have received new computer packages through the program for under-served children.

