Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Travel

Santa Maria Valley Hosts Summer ‘Show and Tell’ for Visiting Travel Agents, Journalists

By Malei Weir for the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau | July 22, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

Travel agents, tour operators and journalists from near and far have had the chance to see Santa Maria Valley’s starring attractions this summer thanks to efforts by the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB) and its collaboration with local tourism partners and regional destination marketing organizations. 

“We really appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with local businesses and regional tourism agencies,” said Gina Keough, director of the Santa Maria Valley VCB. “The idea is to open the eyes of travel agents, tour operators and journalists so that they can spread the word about our region, its distinctive attributes and the wonderful people who call this place home.” 

One group consisted of eight travel agents from various tour operator companies. Visit California, the state’s official office of tourism, spearheaded the familiarization tour with partners from the Central Coast Tourism Council in order to promote Norwegian Airline’s increased number of flights from London to Los Angeles.

The idea was to introduce the travel agents to attractions within reach of Los Angeles. The travel agents were treated to Santa Maria-style barbecue at Shaw’s Steakhouse paired with local pinot noir from Rancho Sisquoc Winery and Cambria Estate Winery.

Other experiences included salsa lessons at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, a tour of the Dunes Center, birding at Oso Flaco Lake and lodging at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Santa Maria.

Another group consisted of 12 journalists who are members of the LA Wine Writers organization. Their visit included tours and wine tastings at Riverbench Vineyard, Nagy Wines and Byron Wines.

They also enjoyed lodging at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, a painting class at Wine & Design in Orcutt, a meal at the Far Western Tavern, dining at Niya with a sake tasting and a meal at Shaw’s Steakhouse paired with pinot noir wines from Santa Maria Valley.

The senior editor and publisher from Las Vegas Food & Beverage Professional magazine and Southern California Food & Beverage Professional magazine also visited.

He enjoyed lodging at the Historic Santa Maria Inn and tours and tastings at many of the region’s wineries and breweries.

“These tours wouldn’t have been possible without the community partners who were willing to collaborate with us in hosting these groups,” Keough said. “Much appreciation goes out to them for so generously taking part. The exposure stands to benefit us all.”

Malei Weir represents the Santa Maria Valley Visitor & Convention Bureau.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 