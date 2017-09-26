Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Introduces The Big Fix

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society has announced The Big Fix, a new program that provides free spaying or neutering and rabies vaccinations for pets in income-qualified families.
Free services are provided to pets in families receiving one of the following needs-based public assistance programs;
Medi-Cal/Medicaid, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), CalWORKs (TANF), BIA General Assistance, CalFresh (Food Stamps), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability (SSD), Section 8 Housing, and Major VA Disability.
Appointments for spay/neuter surgery are required and can be made by calling 349-3435, ext. 2.
Surgery is performed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Gary & Lyn Hock Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria.
— Sean Hawkins for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.