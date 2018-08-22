Santa Maria Valley Murder Trial’s Opening Statements a Lesson in ‘Gangs 101’

Jurors heard testimony four years and 3 days after Javier Limon's body found with gunshot wounds west of Guadalupe

Jurors in the Santa Maria Superior Court trial of a state prison inmate accused of orchestrating a fatal shooting four years ago received a lesson in gang culture Wednesday as attorneys delivered opening statements.

Joseph Brian Morales, 30, has been charged with murder and several enhancements in the death of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, of Santa Maria in August 2014.

Four other people who were arrested in connection with the killing took plea deals, avoiding trials and leaving Limon to face a jury.

In her opening statement Wednesday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser spelled out the gang life in Santa Maria, where members sport tattoos to show their allegiance and pay “taxes” from activities such as dealing drugs.

A short time later, defense attorney Michael Scott presented the glossary of terms commonplace in gang culture and detailed the chain of command.

The information will be at the heart of the trial for the killing of Limon, whose body was found near an irrigation ditch on West Main Street west of Guadalupe on Aug. 19, 2014.

“The motive for this crime is that Javier Limon was selling drugs. He did it in the Santa Maria area and he wasn’t paying taxes,” Gresser said.

Although he was incarcerated in a state prison, Morales was in charge of collecting taxes, she added.

“The gangs have certain rules, and they predominantly rely on three particular rules — reputation, respect and retaliation,” Gresser said.

“It all comes from violence, and in their world, the more violent, the more crazy you are, the better your reputation is,” she said. “Gang members take care of their own.”

She revealed a series of text messages recovered from the cell phone used by Morales in prison, with one exchange seeking the name of a gang member who showed disrespect, an example of the state prison inmate’s role directing gang activity, Gresser said.

Jurors will hear how one man, Augustine “Damage” Gregorio, says he was acting on orders, the prosecutor said.

Another accomplice, Arturo ‘Trigger” Granados, told a cellmate acting as a jailhouse informant that “his homies killed Java because he was slinging dope and not paying taxes," Gresser said.

Limon was driven to the farm field west of Guadalupe where he lost his sandals in the mud while trying to flee his killers.

“He was shot 10 times in the back while he was running,” she added.

In his opening statement, the defense attorney introduced the “cast of characters,” including his client known as “Littles,” along with a rundown on gang slang, hierarchy and unwritten, but well-known, rules.

“I believe that this trial will be, if nothing more, educational for you,” Scott told jurors.

The text messages don’t incriminate his client, who went by the moniker of “Littles,” Scott said.

“The evidence will show these aren’t coded messages.” Scott said, adding that they don't show the prison inmate saying Limon should be “checked” for failing to pay taxes.

In fact, Scott said, it’s significant that Granados never mentions Morales during the chat with the jailhouse informant.

“He does not use my client’s name,” Scott said. “He does not use ‘Littles.’ He does not say Morales.”

Augustine’s efforts to get a plea deal involved three interviews in which he told several lies, including implicating someone not involved in the incident, Scott said.

Scott also maintained that his client had been “stepped down,” or demoted from his gang leadership position at the time of the killing.

“The evidence will show Mr. Morales did not order or ask that Mr. Limon be disciplined,” Scott said.

After opening statements, jurors heard from field workers who spotted the body and contacted law enforcement officers before a forensic technician took the witness stand to talk about photos the crime scene.

The trial before Judge James Voysey will resume at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after taking a long weekend due to scheduling matters.

