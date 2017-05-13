Next Stop, Santa Maria Valley Railroad Gala

Fundraiser proceeds will help acquire and restore a former Southern Pacific sugar-beet car

The history of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad (SMVRR) will come to life at the annual Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad Fundraising Gala, with presentations honoring those who have contributed to preserving the railroad’s past and present.

The gala takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Fountain Pavilion at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

It is the major fundraising event for the Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, and gives the nonprofit the opportunity to define the legacy the railroad has had in the community.

To define that legacy, the gala event will reach to the past and feature the restoration of SMVRR steam locomotive 205 by George Lavacot, which was on display for many years at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Lavacot bought the 205 in 1983 and spent many years restoring the locomotive. It ran for the first time earlier this year.

SMVRR President Rob Himoto said the locomotive has undergone a remarkable return to its former glory.

“It’s exciting to see the restoration of this locomotive that has such fascinating ties to the Santa Maria Valley," Himoto said. "I’m proud to acknowledge the amazing amount of work Mr. Lavacot put into restoring this historical treasure.”

The Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad will honor Lavacot with the G. Allan Hancock Historical Preservation Award.

In addition, Santa Maria Valley Railroad representatives will present the Railroad Public Safety Award to an outstanding citizen who has promoted public safety. The evening will include a History of the Friends Presentation, and a silent auction.

Fundraising proceeds will go toward acquiring and restoring a former Southern Pacific sugar-beet car and to acquire other historical artifacts and equipment.

Dinner includes tri-tip, chicken or ribs catered by Cool Hand Luke’s.

Cost is $75 per person, $600 for a reserved table of eight. Checks can be made to Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad. For more information, visit http://www.friends-smvrr.org.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.