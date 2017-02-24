Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Revs Up for St. Patrick’s Day Car Show

By Chrisie Yabu for the Santa Maria Valley | February 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Sixth Annual St. Patrick’s Day Car Show, hosted by the Knights of Columbus St. Louis De Montfort Council 11137 in the Santa Maria Valley, will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt.

Funds raised at the event will go toward the Knights of Columbus youth and scholarship programs.

In addition to cars, trucks and motorcycles of all years, makes and models, there will be a vendor fair, a drawing, and live music by Joe Daddy & The Sumthins. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

To participate with a vehicle, vendor or as a sponsor, contact James Jepsen at [email protected] or David Allen at [email protected] For more information, visit kofc11137.com.

St. Louis de Montfort Council 11137 was chartered on June 17, 1993, with 67 charter members. Council 11137 has grown to more than 200 Catholic men, who support the St Louis de Montfort Catholic Church and local community.

— Chrisie Yabu for the Santa Maria Valley.

 

