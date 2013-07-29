Santa Maria Valley Sportsmen’s Association Receives Meritorious Community Service Award

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Commission is happy to announce the Santa Maria Valley Sportsmen’s Association as recipients of the 2013 Meritorious Community Service Award.

The Santa Maria Valley Sportsmen’s Association has made a lasting impression on Santa Maria residents by providing recreational activities and educational programs for young sportsmen through hunter safety courses, fishing derbies and hunting excursions.

In addition, the group has dedicated more than 3,000 hours of community service in support of PLAY Inc.’s Take Me Fishing program, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks’ Tri-the-Bull triathlon, and the Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Festival.

The Meritorious Community Service Award was established to provide public recognition to individuals, businesses or organizations whose contribution of time and/or resources have made a significant impact on the youth programs and leisure services in the Santa Maria Valley.

The SMVSA will be recognized at a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., where its plaque will be added to the Meritorious Community Service Award wall.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Office at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.