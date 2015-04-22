Cream the Competition with Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival’s Daily Dessert-Eating Contests

Who hasn’t at some point dug into a tasty dessert — not just thoroughly enjoyed it — but all-out-eat-like-no-is-watching devoured that sweet treat? This weekend anyone can do just that with daily strawberry dessert eating contests at the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

According to the California Strawberry Commission, strawberries are voted a top favorite by kids. Nowhere is this more evident than at the Strawberry Festival dessert eating contest. With whipped cream on their faces and strawberry smiles, kids and adventurous adults get to play with food and see who is the most adept at eating without utensils.

Watch as dessert aficionados compete in strawberry dessert eating contests held daily at 4:30 p.m. On Friday see who can stuff themselves with the most strawberry pie. On Saturday dive into fluffy layers of strawberry shortcake and on Sunday, it’s all about the strawberry-topped funnel cake. Whether you dig in and compete for the title of supreme strawberry eater or simply watch the sweet, messy-good action, the strawberry dessert eating contests are sure to put a smile on your face.

The 28th Annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival “Carnival Lights & Strawberry Delights,” takes place April 24-26. Check out this year’s new attractions like Puzzle-mania, Ken Garr’s amazing strolling magic show and the crazy juggling antics of the Something Ridiculous jugglers. Visit some kid favorites like the Great American Petting Zoo, pony rides and the SUN Extreme Sports Zone. Don’t forget to bite into some of the tastiest strawberries in the country.

The festival kicks off with the Strawberry Queen coronation at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24. That day is also Senior’s Day with all seniors 62 and older receiving free admission. On Saturday, April 25, the younger set gets the special treatment with Kids Day and admission just $1 for youth, ages 6 through 11. The festival wraps up with Fiesta Day on Sunday, April 26 featuring Hispanic entertainment.

General admission is $9; $7 for youth; and $6 for seniors. Children 5 and younger are free.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival wristbands are $28 at the festival. Festival attendees can buy one wristband and get one free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 for $28. Riders must be present at time of purchase.

For additional information, click here or Like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.