Santa Maria Strawberry Festival Ride Will Have Thrill-Seekers Screaming ‘OMG!’

Event will be April 26-28 at Santa Maria Fairpark

Spin, twist and drop — if you dare — on the OMG! at Santa Maria Strawberry Festival.
Spin, twist and drop — if you dare — on the OMG! at Santa Maria Strawberry Festival. (Courtesy photo)
By Shelly Cone for Santa Barbara County Fair | April 3, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival, April 26-28, is the destination for thrills this spring, and the ride setting the bar is the OMG! — the wildest ride on the Central Coast at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The OMG! will swing riders to and fro while they sit on one of four benches that spin individually, attached to an arm that also spins the four benches.

Each year, Midway of Fun, which presents the carnival at the Strawberry Festival, changes things up by adding fresh rides, so there is always something new to experience, said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons.

“There are so many great rides, but the OMG! is the ultimate experience. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it will take your breath away,” Persons said.

Other new rides offer a mix of fun for the youngest of fans, as well those who tolerate a little more exhilaration.

Families can take a twirl in a strawberry at the Berry go Round, take to the skies with the Flying Elephants, and explore the dark corners of the Lost Mine. The adventurous can feel the wind in their faces as they swing from 60 feet up with their feet dangling below on the Star Tower.

Or rediscover old favorites like the Sea Dragon, the Tilt a Whirl, the Lolli Swings, Wipeout, Vertigo, Zipper, or Tornado.

Discounted admission tickets and unlimited carnival wristbands are on sale now at Vallarta Supermarkets, Tortilleria Mexico, and La Miramar stores. Tickets are also available online at www.SantaMariaFairpark.com or on the Fairpark's Facebook page.

The Santa Maria Fairpark, a state-owned facility, hosts the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which attracts more than 70,000 people and is home to its headlining event the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is attended by more than 150,000 people.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Barbara County Fair.

 

