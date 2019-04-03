Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 10:51 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Dinner Recognizes Advocacy Group

Event includes recognition of Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business with Industry Partner of the Year Award

Nearly 700 people attended Wednesday night’s Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner. Click to view larger
Nearly 700 people attended Wednesday night’s Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner, where the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Santa Barbara County was named Industry Partner of the Year. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 3, 2019 | 9:58 p.m.

An organization that has advocated for the Santa Barbara County agriculture industry landed in the spotlight Wednesday night during the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner.

The event, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of  Commerce, attracted nearly 700 people to the Santa Maria Fairpark, where they also heard about the inaugural Santa Barbara County Farm Day.

The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Santa Barbara County was named Industry Partner of the Year, with the award accepted by Executive Director Andy Caldwell.

“The Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner serves as an opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize the organizations in our community that have gone above and beyond to support the strawberry industry,” said Vanessa Murrillo with Driscoll’s.

The award noted COLAB's “diligent work in helping bring awareness of the industry pressing matters," Murrillo said.

COLAB formed in 1991 and now boasts more than 1,300 members.

“It’s a great honor to receive this,” Caldwell said. “We value what you do.”

In the past week, he spoke out about regulations on hoop houses and H-2A housing at government meetings, he told the crowd Wednesday night.

COLAB Executive Director Andy Caldwell Click to view larger
COLAB Executive Director Andy Caldwell accepting the Industry Partner of the Year award at the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“The bottom line is there’s people trying to put you out of business on any given Tuesday throughout the state of California so we try to educate,” he added

He urged those in the audience to talk about how their families became involved in agriculture so their stories personalize issues for lawmakers and “not just an item on an agenda.”

The recognition came 24 hours after Caldwell spoke out during the Santa Maria City Council meeting against an urgency ordinance seeking a moratorium on using hotels, motels and efficiency units to house workers brought to the Central Coast under the federal H-2A temporary farm worker program.

“What we’re really doing here is trying to address critical needs and critical shortages, but we need to do it with long-term thinking and not knee-jerk reaction,” Caldwell, a familiar face who provides a passionate voice at government meetings, said Tuesday night.

Wednesday's event included the announcement of the inaugural Santa Barbara County Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 involving at least 10 locations. 

"These locations will collectively host thousands of guests in one day to educate them about what they do best — grow food," said Mary Maranville, chief executive officer of Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture.

Called SEEAG for short, the nonprofit organization based in Ventura will present the event that encourages residents to take advantage of self-guided tours to learn about agriculture in their community..

Representatives of the California Strawberry Commission also provided an update during the dinner. 

The Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner helps launch a new strawberry harvesting season that includes the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival. 

This year’s festival, with the theme of “Strawberry Escape,” will be from April 26 through 28 at the Fairpark.

Discounted admission tickets and unlimited carnival wristbands are on sale now at Vallarta Supermarkets, Tortilleria Mexico, and La Miramar stores.

Tickets are also available online by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 