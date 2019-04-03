Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Dinner Recognizes Advocacy Group

Event includes recognition of Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business with Industry Partner of the Year Award

An organization that has advocated for the Santa Barbara County agriculture industry landed in the spotlight Wednesday night during the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner.

The event, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, attracted nearly 700 people to the Santa Maria Fairpark, where they also heard about the inaugural Santa Barbara County Farm Day.

The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Santa Barbara County was named Industry Partner of the Year, with the award accepted by Executive Director Andy Caldwell.

“The Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner serves as an opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize the organizations in our community that have gone above and beyond to support the strawberry industry,” said Vanessa Murrillo with Driscoll’s.

The award noted COLAB's “diligent work in helping bring awareness of the industry pressing matters," Murrillo said.

COLAB formed in 1991 and now boasts more than 1,300 members.

“It’s a great honor to receive this,” Caldwell said. “We value what you do.”

In the past week, he spoke out about regulations on hoop houses and H-2A housing at government meetings, he told the crowd Wednesday night.

“The bottom line is there’s people trying to put you out of business on any given Tuesday throughout the state of California so we try to educate,” he added

He urged those in the audience to talk about how their families became involved in agriculture so their stories personalize issues for lawmakers and “not just an item on an agenda.”

The recognition came 24 hours after Caldwell spoke out during the Santa Maria City Council meeting against an urgency ordinance seeking a moratorium on using hotels, motels and efficiency units to house workers brought to the Central Coast under the federal H-2A temporary farm worker program.

“What we’re really doing here is trying to address critical needs and critical shortages, but we need to do it with long-term thinking and not knee-jerk reaction,” Caldwell, a familiar face who provides a passionate voice at government meetings, said Tuesday night.

Wednesday's event included the announcement of the inaugural Santa Barbara County Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 involving at least 10 locations.

"These locations will collectively host thousands of guests in one day to educate them about what they do best — grow food," said Mary Maranville, chief executive officer of Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture.

Called SEEAG for short, the nonprofit organization based in Ventura will present the event that encourages residents to take advantage of self-guided tours to learn about agriculture in their community..

Representatives of the California Strawberry Commission also provided an update during the dinner.

The Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner helps launch a new strawberry harvesting season that includes the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

This year’s festival, with the theme of “Strawberry Escape,” will be from April 26 through 28 at the Fairpark.

