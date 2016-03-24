Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Teachers Take Their Labor Dispute with School District Public

Amid stalled negotiations, high school district Faculty Association, Orcutt Educators Alliance rally at Orcutt intersection

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Faculty Association and Orcutt Educators Association held a rally at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road on Friday afternoon.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Faculty Association and Orcutt Educators Association held a rally at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road on Friday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 24, 2016 | 9:31 p.m.

With passing drivers repeatedly honking their horns, faculty from two Santa Maria Valley school districts gathered at an Orcutt intersection last week to rally for support as negotiations for new contracts have stalled.

Members of the Santa Maria Joint Union School District Faculty Association and Orcutt Educators Association both reached impasses in negotiations with their districts.

To highlight the ongoing disputes, more than 125 teachers and supporters stood on all four corners at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road last Friday.

While many of the issues are different, both unions were united by one common factor — what they said was a lack of respect from their district administrators and elected school boards.

High school district officials said the faculty sought a hefty raise, initially 18 percent and later 12 percent.

Yet, union leaders said the disagreement involves much more, including the right of teachers to choose their own department chairs.

“It’s not about the money,” said Mark Goodman, president of the Santa Maria faculty association.

He added that the faculty union is asking for a raise of 6.07 percent — “what they gave themselves,” Goodman said of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District administrators. 

Classified union employees also received 6.07 percent raises.

The district only challenged the department chair appointment process when those filling the slots began questioning spending, union members said.

“They don’t want to be questioned,” said Margaret Rucker, a Righetti High School math teacher. 

“They don’t want to be held accountable for where they’re spending the money. They don’t want to have to speak with teachers and work with teachers in an effort to do what’s best for students.”

Superintendent Mark Richardson and Jack Garvin, president of the Board of Trustees and a retired Orcutt Unified School District superintendent, have especially drawn the ire of the faculty union, which has 385 members at the four high school campuses.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Faculty Association and Orcutt Educators Association are at an impasse in contract negotiations with the Santa Maria Joint Union High and the Orcutt Unified school districts. Click to view larger
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Faculty Association and Orcutt Educators Association are at an impasse in contract negotiations with the Santa Maria Joint Union High and the Orcutt Unified school districts. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The declining relationship between the district and faculty union coincides with Richardson’s tenure, union officials said.

A survey last year revealed most of the participants said morale is low or very low, union representatives say.

“It hurts to come to school,” Rucker said. “And it’s not the kids, I love the kids.

“We’re here because we love our students, but it’s really hard to come in every day knowing you have no respect from your administration at either the site or the district level.”

Garvin said he has shown respect for teachers throughout his career, including his 12 years on the board.

“One thing I have never been accused of is not respecting teachers,” he said, adding he doesn’t understand why the comments were made.

The district seeks to appoint department chairs because some in those positions are getting paid for extra duty while missing important meetings.

Santa Maria and Orcutt school union members rally at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road. Click to view larger
Santa Maria and Orcutt school union members rally at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Garvin chalked up the comments to negotiation rhetoric, saying that the concerns about low morale would go away if the salary hike is granted.

“This is not my first rodeo at this,” he said, adding he saw similar tactics while serving as an administrator.

District spokesman Kenny Klein did not provide a comment on the allegations, but said the superintendent sent letters to teachers regarding the negotiations. (An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that letters had been sent to parents of students in the district.)

Last fall, then-board president Victor Tognazzini, wrote a response to a newspaper story on the survey and labor negotiations, saying the association's tactics “have delayed negotiations and have created enmity between teachers and the administration.”

After two failed mediation sessions, the spat will now move into a fact-finding phase in which a three-judge panel will make a recommendation that could become the basis of a negotiation settlement.

The high school district faculty showed up at the intersection first, with Orcutt teachers arriving 45 minutes later for the rally. Union officials say the demonstration was aimed at raising public awareness about the teachers' disputes with the district.

Monique Segura, from the Orcutt Educators Association, said one issue in their dispute is money, with the district offering a 3-percent raise while the union is seeking 9.5 percent. 

Now in mediation, both sides met one day but made no progress. They are to meet again April 13.

“The other issues are respect issues,” Segura said while taking a break from handing out buttons with the word “Respect” on them.

“You can see our buttons. They have to do with transfer and reassignment. We do not have binding arbitration; We are looking for binding arbitration.”

Another involves working days and some processes they hope to see implemented, she said. 

“We are hopeful our mediator will be able to push,” Segura said. “We are absolutely as an association ready for negotiation. We need the district to be at that same place with us.”

The union has 238 members who work on the district’s 10 campuses.

Orcutt Superintendent Deborah Blow said she remains hopeful the state-appointed mediator will help reach an agreement. Both sides have agreed on several topics including professional development and increased stipends for teacher leaders, $1,200 per teacher annually.

The district’s offer of 3 percent would cost nearly $800,000 more while an increase in health benefits would add another $270,770 annual commitment.

A 3-percent raise would mean the teachers have received a 12-percent pay hike in the past three years, not counting boosts in medical benefits or or bonuses, Blow added.

OEA's requested 9.5-percent increase would make salaries on par with neighboring districts, but add up to a $1.7 million cost for Orcutt and require cutbacks. Those cuts would include increasing class sizes and reducing other programs and personnel.

“We value and respect our teachers, and feel we have offered them fair compensation, that we can afford and sustain over time, while continuing to provide the necessary programs to support our students and prepare them for future success,” Blow said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 