Business

Advice

Santa Maria Valley Trade Show Goes Around the World

Annual event attracts dozens of local businesses, members of public to Santa Maria Fairpark

Tending to the Historic Santa Maria Inn booth at the Santa Maria Business Expo are, from left, Teresa Ramos, catering sales manager; Chef Eddie Torres and Kristen Palera, director of sales. The theme of this year’s event organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is “Around the World.”
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 10, 2015 | 11:10 p.m.

More than 100 local businesses set up shop at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Thursday afternoon for the annual business expo.

Touted as “the biggest trade show of its kind between Los Angeles and San Francisco,” the event was organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The theme of this year’s trade show was “Around the World," with participants decked out in costumes and booth featuring different themes and treats. 

Booths giving handheld fans — or what one man dubbed portable air conditioners — were especially popular at the event, in addition to those offering water or other beverages on the hot afternoon.

Businesses filled the booths in the Park Plaza and Convention Center buildings at the Santa Maria Fairpark to showcase services and products, enforce customer base, network with chamber members and more.

After initially being open to businesses, the event was open to the public for more two hours with admission $2 or free with a business card.

